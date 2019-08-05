Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Position Maintained by Presima Inc; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Decreased by $1.76 Million Its Stake

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.27. About 495,962 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 78.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 31,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 14.59 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: AZZ, CIRCOR International, Intevac, Cisco Systems and Stratasys – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: ACIA,CSCO,AMRH,MFGP – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PepsiCo Tops Q2 Expectations – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Breezes Past 27,000: 4 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.13 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 45,672 shares to 121,185 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 46,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Sabal Trust Com has 2.95% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas reported 532,366 shares stake. Dt Inv Prtn stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dana reported 760,471 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl holds 0.31% or 61,923 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.82% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Illinois-based Dearborn Lc has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). London Of Virginia invested in 3.14% or 6.80M shares. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt accumulated 195,112 shares. Cordasco Financial holds 0.04% or 640 shares. Spc accumulated 48,010 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co owns 0.38% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 83,651 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel Inc invested in 0.42% or 25,649 shares. Boltwood Mgmt holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 10,050 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 329,500 shares to 377,200 shares, valued at $17.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 30,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,200 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Lc has 186,307 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 11,192 shares. Beech Hill Advisors Inc owns 16,940 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. 1,528 are held by Ameritas. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Swiss National Bank reported 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Piedmont Invest Advsr owns 52,446 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Bamco has invested 0.04% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Telos Cap Mngmt has invested 0.15% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings has invested 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Baystate Wealth Llc holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 15,313 were accumulated by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 60,000 shares. Gideon Cap owns 7,503 shares. Aqr Capital holds 14,420 shares.

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SL Green Realty (SLG) To Present At Citi’s Global Property CEO Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) 4.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SL Green signs up anchor tenant for 460 W 34th Street – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.