Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holder Westpac Banking Has Upped Holding; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Miracle Mile Advisors Lifted Position

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 24,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 98,688 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.87B, up from 74,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $77.3. About 725,409 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 56.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 47,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 133,526 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 85,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 19.02 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Autoliv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – KFSM: Source: Wells Fargo Will Be Fined $1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-C43; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 07/05/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 19/04/2018 – CNN Newsource: Wells Fargo will be fined $1B for forcing customers into car insurance & charging unfair fees. BU-115TH; 12/04/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush And Co owns 10,407 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. First Comml Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.92% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alley Ltd Liability holds 107,521 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Montecito Financial Bank Trust holds 24,915 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Agf Invests stated it has 379,336 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Beutel Goodman & Limited has 0.25% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Personal Cap Advsr Corp invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Washington Trust Com holds 98,490 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.82% or 2.23M shares. Family Firm, a Maryland-based fund reported 11,182 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt owns 45,817 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 136,421 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Limited Com reported 34,392 shares stake. Peoples Services Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,384 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Com stated it has 3.39% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,241 shares to 72,323 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 27,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,024 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

