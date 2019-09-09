Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holder Proshare Advisors Cut Stake as Stock Price Declined; Autozone (AZO) Holding Held by Davidson D A & Company

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 31.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 13,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 28,736 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 42,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $82.72. About 694,507 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – SL Green Announces Acquisition of Leasehold Interest at 2 Herald Square; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 1,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 9,701 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93M, up from 7,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $16.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1127.19. About 369,926 shares traded or 57.91% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $141.38M for 11.95 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 90,964 shares to 433,330 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quaker Chem Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 4,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI).

