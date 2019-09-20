Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holder Presima Upped Position by $712,000; As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Northrock Partners Lowered by $448,756 Its Position

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 158,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72 million, up from 149,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.73. About 558,338 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 43.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 3,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,702 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $585,000, down from 8,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $123.66. About 3.83M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold SLG shares while 100 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.59 million shares or 0.05% more from 78.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 51,720 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs stated it has 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Pub Sector Pension Board reported 33,728 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Neuberger Berman Gp Inc Lc invested in 157,489 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 25,327 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 70,367 shares. Natixis has 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Utah Retirement holds 23,140 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.05% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech holds 0.01% or 22,586 shares in its portfolio. Int Gru owns 29,110 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 56,405 are owned by Chilton Cap Ltd Company. Goldman Sachs Group has 381,179 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $627.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 22,400 shares to 104,300 shares, valued at $12.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 77,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,300 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.36 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $349.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 3,712 shares to 358,887 shares, valued at $45.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

