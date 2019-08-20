Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holder Presima Has Upped Its Position; Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Share Price Rose While Rothschild Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 185,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 619,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.10 million, down from 804,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $79.74. About 1.29M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS; 23/05/2018 – Discover Financial Services to Launch Innovation Program This Coming Fall at Northern Illinois University; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q Net $666M

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.91. About 519,349 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover teams up with African payment tech firm Verve – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover Financial Services declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv stated it has 90 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.06M shares. Blair William & Il invested in 55,609 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rmb Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Daiwa Secs accumulated 18,650 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability invested in 46,849 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Estabrook Cap reported 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Natixis Advsrs LP owns 183,899 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Management accumulated 230,383 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Llc reported 150,456 shares. Rampart Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,566 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Rockshelter Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.49% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 19,739 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Lp stated it has 80,684 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Lc invested in 185 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 93,180 shares to 215,399 shares, valued at $43.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 7,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 864,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.15M for 8.63 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 90,800 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $39.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paramount Group Inc by 78,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.19M shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Top Office REITs to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on January 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) 4.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SL Green Realty (SLG) To Present At Citi’s Global Property CEO Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.