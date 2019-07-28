Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holder Honeywell International Has Cut Position by $2.06 Million; Union Pac (UNP) Holding Has Increased by Tctc Holdings Llc

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 65.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 23,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,235 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 35,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.19. About 584,482 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 2,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,193 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $868,000, up from 3,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 12,920 shares to 37,770 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acadia Rlty Tr (NYSE:AKR) by 15,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,841 were accumulated by Horizon Invests Ltd. Intact Investment Management owns 24,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset stated it has 3,034 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0.02% or 5,094 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 124,097 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 51,226 shares stake. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd holds 13,320 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America invested in 0.6% or 75,249 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 16,582 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust accumulated 8,038 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has 34,207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management owns 0.06% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 8,467 shares. Moreover, Forward Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Rampart Investment Management Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 2,095 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc holds 7,368 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $230,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0.42% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd accumulated 964,413 shares. Gulf Interest State Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.51% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 174,901 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 0.27% or 166,980 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Lc holds 0.07% or 1,260 shares in its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen invested 0.88% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1,831 are held by Rnc Cap Mngmt Llc. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 590,552 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id invested 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The New York-based Lipe & Dalton has invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Northeast Inv Mngmt has 240,504 shares for 3.38% of their portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 290,225 shares. Coastline Trust Company accumulated 21,185 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 44,708 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc reported 78,251 shares.