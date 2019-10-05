Sl Green Realty (SLG) Shareholder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Increased Its Holding; Vonage Hldgs (VG) Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas bought 190,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 784,105 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.88 million, up from 593,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 5.11M shares traded or 95.61% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 44,123 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55 million, up from 39,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $80.47. About 678,007 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG); 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold SLG shares while 100 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.59 million shares or 0.05% more from 78.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 9,271 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 161,000 shares. Victory Management Inc owns 1,353 shares. Boston reported 5.06M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). 68,633 are held by Voya Invest Ltd. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 381,179 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 19,723 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 4,443 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 99,375 shares. Anson Funds Limited Partnership invested 0.4% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh holds 6,800 shares. Cwm Limited Company accumulated 34 shares. Boothbay Fund stated it has 0.11% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 16,000 shares to 29,336 shares, valued at $804,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,200 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 231 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 338 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Llp has invested 0.03% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Aristeia Cap Ltd Liability invested in 147,400 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) LP holds 82,300 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 20,215 shares. Argent Cap Management Limited, Missouri-based fund reported 369,995 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Parkside Bancorp Tru accumulated 0% or 337 shares. 1.34 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gru. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 86,569 were reported by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc). Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 174,192 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 0.04% or 491,745 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 98,438 shares to 870,181 shares, valued at $25.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 14,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,753 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).