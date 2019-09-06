SL Green Realty (SLG) “Buy” Rating Reconfirmed by Analysts at Citigroup; With $100.0000 Target; RUSSEL METALS ORDINARY SHARES (RUSMF) Sellers Increased By 19.05% Their Shorts

Citigroup currently has a $100.0000 PT on the $6.68B market cap company or 22.90% upside potential. In a report sent to investors on Friday, 6 September, SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) stock had its “Buy” Rating kept by research analysts at Citigroup.

RUSSEL METALS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had an increase of 19.05% in short interest. RUSMF’s SI was 285,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.05% from 239,400 shares previously. With 2,600 avg volume, 110 days are for RUSSEL METALS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RUSMF)’s short sellers to cover RUSMF’s short positions. It closed at $15.47 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Russel Metals Inc. processes and distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company has market cap of $962.56 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. It has a 6.37 P/E ratio. The Metals Service Centers segment sells plates, and flat rolled carbon and other general line carbon steel products comprising structurals, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing products, as well as stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products in various sizes, shapes, and specifications.

Among 2 analysts covering SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SL Green Realty has $110 highest and $8400 lowest target. $97’s average target is 19.21% above currents $81.37 stock price. SL Green Realty had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Friday, August 16 by Scotia Capital.

The stock increased 1.09% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $81.37. About 46,305 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.11M for 11.76 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SL Green Realty Corp. shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Financial Services invested in 0% or 25 shares. 8,309 were reported by Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 10,645 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 104,895 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 285,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 148,991 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Howe Rusling Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Kbc Gp Inc Nv reported 33,902 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 2,296 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 129,360 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 146,747 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 0.06% or 750,710 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 0.35% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).