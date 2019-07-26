SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)’s Financial Results Comparing With RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Since SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are part of the REIT – Retail industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty Corp. 88 5.48 N/A 1.98 43.17 RPT Realty 12 3.65 N/A 0.17 74.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SL Green Realty Corp. and RPT Realty. RPT Realty seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to SL Green Realty Corp. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. SL Green Realty Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPT Realty, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty Corp. 0.00% 5.4% 2.4% RPT Realty 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.31 beta means SL Green Realty Corp.’s volatility is 31.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. RPT Realty’s 0.77 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for SL Green Realty Corp. and RPT Realty can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 RPT Realty 0 0 0 0.00

SL Green Realty Corp.’s upside potential is 29.06% at a $105 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 0.1% of SL Green Realty Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of RPT Realty’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SL Green Realty Corp. 1.94% -4.84% -7.22% -9.89% -13.49% 8.26% RPT Realty 1.12% 4.8% -5.52% -6.15% 10.86% 5.94%

For the past year SL Green Realty Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than RPT Realty.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors SL Green Realty Corp. beats RPT Realty.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It also provides tenant services to its clients. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in commercial office and retail properties. SL Green Realty Corp. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York, New York.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers. The firm was formerly known as RPS Realty Trust. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust was founded on October 2, 1997 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.