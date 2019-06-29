SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) and Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Retail. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty Corp. 88 5.54 N/A 1.98 43.17 Hospitality Properties Trust 26 1.79 N/A 1.13 23.31

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Hospitality Properties Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to SL Green Realty Corp. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. SL Green Realty Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Hospitality Properties Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty Corp. 0.00% 5.4% 2.4% Hospitality Properties Trust 0.00% 12% 4.5%

Risk & Volatility

SL Green Realty Corp. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Hospitality Properties Trust’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.02 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

SL Green Realty Corp. and Hospitality Properties Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty Corp. 0 1 3 2.75 Hospitality Properties Trust 0 0 0 0.00

SL Green Realty Corp.’s upside potential is 25.26% at a $100.67 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SL Green Realty Corp. and Hospitality Properties Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 78.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of SL Green Realty Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.32% of Hospitality Properties Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SL Green Realty Corp. 1.94% -4.84% -7.22% -9.89% -13.49% 8.26% Hospitality Properties Trust 2.17% -0.6% -3.62% -0.45% -5.15% 10.39%

For the past year SL Green Realty Corp. has weaker performance than Hospitality Properties Trust

Summary

SL Green Realty Corp. beats Hospitality Properties Trust on 8 of the 10 factors.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It also provides tenant services to its clients. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in commercial office and retail properties. SL Green Realty Corp. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York, New York.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets across United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The firm primarily invests in hotel and travel centers. Hospitality Properties Trust was formed in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.