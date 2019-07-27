SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP) compete against each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SL Green Realty Corp.
|88
|5.46
|N/A
|1.98
|43.17
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|25
|0.94
|N/A
|37.10
|0.68
Table 1 demonstrates SL Green Realty Corp. and Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SL Green Realty Corp. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. SL Green Realty Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Property REIT Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of SL Green Realty Corp. and Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SL Green Realty Corp.
|0.00%
|5.4%
|2.4%
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for SL Green Realty Corp. and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SL Green Realty Corp.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 29.33% for SL Green Realty Corp. with consensus target price of $105.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both SL Green Realty Corp. and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 30.35% respectively. SL Green Realty Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|SL Green Realty Corp.
|1.94%
|-4.84%
|-7.22%
|-9.89%
|-13.49%
|8.26%
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|0.38%
|-0.1%
|2.63%
|1.84%
|0%
|13.9%
For the past year SL Green Realty Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
Summary
SL Green Realty Corp. beats Brookfield Property REIT Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.
SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It also provides tenant services to its clients. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in commercial office and retail properties. SL Green Realty Corp. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.