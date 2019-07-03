SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) EPS Estimated At $1.73; Shorts at Lmp Capital and Income Fund (SCD) Raised By 23.53%

Lmp Capital and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:SCD) had an increase of 23.53% in short interest. SCD’s SI was 6,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 23.53% from 5,100 shares previously. With 40,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Lmp Capital and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:SCD)’s short sellers to cover SCD’s short positions. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 161,204 shares traded or 184.53% up from the average. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) has risen 1.45% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.98% the S&P500.

Analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report $1.73 EPS on July, 17 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 2.37% from last quarter’s $1.69 EPS. SLG’s profit would be $145.88M giving it 11.70 P/E if the $1.73 EPS is correct. After having $1.68 EPS previously, SL Green Realty Corp.’s analysts see 2.98% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.96. About 1.47 million shares traded or 157.41% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 10/05/2018 – SL Green Announces Acquisition of Leasehold Interest at 2 Herald Square

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $245.11 million. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. It has a 100.22 P/E ratio. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6,856 activity. CUCCHI PAOLO M also sold $6,856 worth of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 4 analysts covering SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. SL Green Realty had 11 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 4 to “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, January 15 to “Neutral”. SunTrust upgraded SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) on Tuesday, January 15 to “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of $6.83 billion. The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It has a 39.57 P/E ratio. It also provides tenant services to its clients.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $230,600 activity. The insider HATKOFF CRAIG M sold $230,600.

