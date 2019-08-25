SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Comparing side by side

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) compete with each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty Corp. 86 5.17 N/A 2.67 30.40 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 21 5.73 N/A 0.58 37.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SL Green Realty Corp. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SL Green Realty Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. SL Green Realty Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has SL Green Realty Corp. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty Corp. 0.00% 4% 1.7% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

SL Green Realty Corp. has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.46 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for SL Green Realty Corp. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 26.32% for SL Green Realty Corp. with average price target of $97. Competitively the average price target of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is $21, which is potential 1.30% upside. The results provided earlier shows that SL Green Realty Corp. appears more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of SL Green Realty Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.2% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SL Green Realty Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 0.3% are Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SL Green Realty Corp. -1.15% 1.24% -8.18% -10.82% -19.35% 2.53% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.7% 1.84% -1.82% 3.05% -1.55% 12.33%

For the past year SL Green Realty Corp. was less bullish than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It also provides tenant services to its clients. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in commercial office and retail properties. SL Green Realty Corp. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York, New York.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City. The firm was formally known as HRE Properties Inc. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.