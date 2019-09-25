SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As REIT – Retail company, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of SL Green Realty Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.24% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of SL Green Realty Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.54% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has SL Green Realty Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty Corp. 0.00% 4.00% 1.70% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing SL Green Realty Corp. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty Corp. N/A 84 30.40 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

SL Green Realty Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for SL Green Realty Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty Corp. 1 1 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.14 1.58 1.44 2.22

SL Green Realty Corp. presently has an average price target of $92.4, suggesting a potential upside of 14.38%. The potential upside of the peers is 9.71%. Given SL Green Realty Corp.’s rivals higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SL Green Realty Corp. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SL Green Realty Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SL Green Realty Corp. -1.15% 1.24% -8.18% -10.82% -19.35% 2.53% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year SL Green Realty Corp. was less bullish than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.11 shows that SL Green Realty Corp. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SL Green Realty Corp.’s rivals are 20.79% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Dividends

SL Green Realty Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SL Green Realty Corp.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It also provides tenant services to its clients. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in commercial office and retail properties. SL Green Realty Corp. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York, New York.