SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of SL Green Realty Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.17% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand SL Green Realty Corp. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.25% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has SL Green Realty Corp. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty Corp. 0.00% 5.40% 2.40% Industry Average 15.18% 16.99% 3.94%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares SL Green Realty Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty Corp. N/A 88 43.17 Industry Average 140.02M 922.55M 35.57

SL Green Realty Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for SL Green Realty Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.81 1.60 2.48

$105 is the consensus price target of SL Green Realty Corp., with a potential upside of 29.33%. The competitors have a potential upside of 9.67%. Based on the data shown earlier the equities research analysts’ opionion is that SL Green Realty Corp.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SL Green Realty Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SL Green Realty Corp. 1.94% -4.84% -7.22% -9.89% -13.49% 8.26% Industry Average 1.55% 6.23% 5.70% 8.68% 15.77% 19.69%

For the past year SL Green Realty Corp. was less bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

SL Green Realty Corp. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.31. Competitively, SL Green Realty Corp.’s competitors are 14.04% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Dividends

SL Green Realty Corp. does not pay a dividend.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It also provides tenant services to its clients. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in commercial office and retail properties. SL Green Realty Corp. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York, New York.