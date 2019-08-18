SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) and HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) and HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Retail and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty Corp. 87 5.33 N/A 2.67 30.40 HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 14 -216.02 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SL Green Realty Corp. and HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty Corp. 0.00% 4% 1.7% HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 0.00% -5% -3.2%

Volatility and Risk

SL Green Realty Corp.’s current beta is 1.11 and it happens to be 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.46 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered SL Green Realty Corp. and HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SL Green Realty Corp. has a 22.54% upside potential and a consensus target price of $97.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SL Green Realty Corp. and HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 5.7%. Insiders held 0.4% of SL Green Realty Corp. shares. Competitively, HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. has 72.03% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SL Green Realty Corp. -1.15% 1.24% -8.18% -10.82% -19.35% 2.53% HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 2.51% -3.91% 1.61% -7.32% 41.32% -2.19%

For the past year SL Green Realty Corp. has 2.53% stronger performance while HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. has -2.19% weaker performance.

Summary

SL Green Realty Corp. beats on 8 of the 8 factors HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It also provides tenant services to its clients. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in commercial office and retail properties. SL Green Realty Corp. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York, New York.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of commercial properties in the Coconut Grove section of Miami, Florida. Its principal commercial properties include a resort with a 50-room hotel, restaurant/banquet facilities, spa, marina, and tennis courts under the Grove Isle name; a 50% interest in a restaurant, marina, and office/retail mall facility under the MontyÂ’s name; and a 5,000 square foot corporate office building. The company also owns two properties held for development consisting of a 70% interest in a 13,000 square foot commercial building in Montpelier, Vermont, as well as approximately 50 acres of vacant land in Hopkinton, Rhode Island. It has elected to be treated as a REIT. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. HMG/Courtland Properties was founded in 1971 and is based in Coconut Grove, Florida.