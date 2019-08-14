Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) to pay $0.44 on Sep 17, 2019; Wexford Capital LP Has Trimmed Tiptree (TIPT) Position By $3.89 Million

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) is expected to pay $0.44 on Sep 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:SWKS) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. Skyworks Solutions Inc’s current price of $78.44 translates into 0.56% yield. Skyworks Solutions Inc’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.83% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 2.07 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm

Wexford Capital Lp decreased Tiptree Inc (TIPT) stake by 74.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wexford Capital Lp sold 648,600 shares as Tiptree Inc (TIPT)’s stock rose 23.06%. The Wexford Capital Lp holds 223,444 shares with $1.41M value, down from 872,044 last quarter. Tiptree Inc now has $228.91M valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.63. About 1,905 shares traded. Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) has risen 1.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TIPT News: 10/04/2018 – TIPTREE INC – UNDER DEAL, TFP WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO TIPTREE WITH TIPTREE CONTINUING AS SURVIVING COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – Tiptree Simplifies Corporate Structure; 28/03/2018 – Fortegra Establishes European Subsidiary in Malta; 10/04/2018 – TIPTREE INC – AFTER REORGANIZATION MERGER, TFP WILL CEASE TO EXIST AND TIPTREE WILL OWN 100% OF TIPTREE OPERATING COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – TIPTREE INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF ALL TERM LOANS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM SEPT 18, 2018 TO SEPT 18, 2020; 10/04/2018 – TIPTREE – ON APRIL 9, TIPTREE INC. ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER WITH TIPTREE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, L.P. – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Tiptree 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – TIPTREE INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $47 MLN BY CERTAIN OF LENDERS TO UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Tiptree to 100% Own Tiptree Operating Co, Operating Subsidiary That Holds All of Tiptree’s Consolidated Subsidiaries; 10/04/2018 – Tiptree Eliminating Dual Class Stk Structure

Wexford Capital Lp increased Zillow Group Inc stake by 405,992 shares to 951,951 valued at $33.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) stake by 867,193 shares and now owns 2.11M shares. Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Skyworks Solutions has $11000 highest and $7500 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is 10.66% above currents $78.44 stock price. Skyworks Solutions had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 8. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Canaccord Genuity maintained Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) rating on Thursday, August 8. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $8200 target. The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold Skyworks Solutions, Inc. shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.09% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Td Asset Mngmt owns 182,820 shares. Laffer Investments owns 23,572 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsr Lc invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% or 470,648 shares. Alphaone Invest Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 650 shares. Roanoke Asset Ny holds 0.47% or 12,135 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,184 shares. Carnegie Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,652 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc holds 4,609 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 56,667 were accumulated by Advsrs Management Ltd Company. Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 126,216 shares. Moreover, Captrust Advsr has 0% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Zebra Capital Ltd owns 0.75% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 17,103 shares.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.47 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. It has a 14.93 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications.

