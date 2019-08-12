Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) to pay $0.44 on Sep 17, 2019; Sei Investments Company Increased Its Cintas (CTAS) Holding

Sei Investments Company increased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 74.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company acquired 52,168 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 20.54%. The Sei Investments Company holds 122,262 shares with $24.70 million value, up from 70,094 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $27.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $263.42. About 239,018 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) is expected to pay $0.44 on Sep 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:SWKS) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. Skyworks Solutions Inc’s current price of $77.52 translates into 0.57% yield. Skyworks Solutions Inc’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 2.84M shares traded or 29.35% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 15,068 shares. Panagora Asset Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,441 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 139,107 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 27,525 shares. Moreover, Etrade Cap Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Punch Associate Mngmt Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 27,256 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd stated it has 1,132 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Andra Ap stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Acadian Asset Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 11,078 shares. Carroll Finance Associate invested in 559 shares. First Finance Bancorporation owns 0.04% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,225 shares. Marietta Investment Limited Liability Company reported 1.38% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 463,806 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 97 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $351,106 activity. The insider TYSOE RONALD W sold 3,000 shares worth $604,920. On Thursday, February 14 the insider FROOMAN THOMAS E sold $351,106.

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas has $24800 highest and $172 lowest target. $225.75’s average target is -14.30% below currents $263.42 stock price. Cintas had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Underweight” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of CTAS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral”.

Sei Investments Company decreased Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) stake by 22,624 shares to 5,592 valued at $160,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 16,545 shares and now owns 117,131 shares. Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold Skyworks Solutions, Inc. shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 77,761 shares. Penobscot Mgmt invested in 3,205 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 9,081 were accumulated by Perritt Cap Inc. Canandaigua Bank And Tru reported 0.04% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Norinchukin National Bank The reported 33,536 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 7,577 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 877 shares. Artisan Partners Lp holds 0.16% or 988,776 shares. Regent Ltd stated it has 19,905 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Td Asset Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 137 are held by Moody Comml Bank Trust Division. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 10,176 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P holds 0.05% or 1.53M shares in its portfolio. Goodman Fincl has invested 3.63% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 22,978 are owned by Hl Financial Svcs Lc.

Among 4 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Skyworks Solutions has $11000 highest and $7500 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is 11.97% above currents $77.52 stock price. Skyworks Solutions had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 8 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 8. The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, August 8. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report.