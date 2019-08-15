Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) to pay $0.44 on Sep 17, 2019; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raised By $1.49 Million Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 100.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp acquired 57,494 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 114,508 shares with $3.02M value, up from 57,014 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $18.25B valuation. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 2.99 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) is expected to pay $0.44 on Sep 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:SWKS) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. Skyworks Solutions Inc’s current price of $75.99 translates into 0.58% yield. Skyworks Solutions Inc’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.99. About 1.91 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased Innovator Ibd 50 Etf stake by 38,504 shares to 8,530 valued at $285,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Floating Rate Not E Funding Etf (FLOT) stake by 142,331 shares and now owns 171,367 shares. Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) was reduced too.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity. Another trade for 5,195 shares valued at $119,640 was made by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.05 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. It has a 14.46 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications.

Among 4 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Skyworks Solutions has $11000 highest and $7500 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is 14.23% above currents $75.99 stock price. Skyworks Solutions had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, August 8. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by JP Morgan. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 8 with “Outperform”.