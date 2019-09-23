Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Value Declined While Greylin Investment Mangement Has Raised Its Holding; Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Holder Opaleye Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 226.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 23,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 33,887 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 10,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $79.75. About 2.07M shares traded or 14.19% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 24.66% . The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.98 million, up from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 471,193 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 14.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 09/04/2018 – EyeGate Receives FDA Feedback on Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 31/05/2018 – NTC to Strengthen Its Ophthalmology Portfolio Through the Acquisition of Ocular Antibiotic Products; 03/04/2018 – New Review of Early Clinical Experiences with Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Fixed Combination in Open-angle Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension – touchOPHTHALMOLOGY; 08/03/2018 – EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMITTED AMENDED IDE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR A PILOT STUDY OF EYEGATE OCULAR BANDAGE GEL; 09/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ocular Findings in Women With Primary Antiphospholipid Syndrome; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Says Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items With Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 22/05/2018 – Delcath Sponsors Looking For A Cure Ocular Melanoma Charity Event; 03/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Treatment of First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implan; 08/03/2018 – EyeGate Pharma Submits Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 09/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present Data at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Symposium

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Mngmt holds 5,280 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Mgmt stated it has 421 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation owns 661 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 937,520 shares. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 1.92% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 113,168 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 161,788 shares. Victory Cap Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Moreover, Twin Tree Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 12,076 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il reported 3,728 shares. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 0.02% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 629 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.14% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 220,237 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 162 shares. 4,648 are owned by Lincoln. Vanguard has 18.66M shares.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,940 shares to 18,520 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 32,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,015 shares, and cut its stake in Central Fd Cda Ltd (CEF).

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $328.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 200,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $17.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,000 shares, and cut its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc.