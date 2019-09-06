Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Value Declined While Gateway Investment Advisers Boosted by $890,028 Its Holding; As Discovery (DISCK) Valuation Declined, Jefferies Group Has Decreased Holding

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 31.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 109,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 235,555 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, down from 344,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 2.40 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 10,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 178,524 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.73 million, up from 167,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.87. About 1.33 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 97,796 shares to 124,313 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (NYSE:LLY) by 46,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM).

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 50,480 shares to 108,106 shares, valued at $783,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 97,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,935 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).