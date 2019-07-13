Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Price Declined While Provident Investment Management Boosted Its Stake; Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Raised Holding

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 44,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 291,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.08 million, up from 247,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $81.01. About 1.18 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 2.40 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Ny has invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Qs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 278,020 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset. Sumitomo Life has invested 0.22% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Citigroup Inc owns 908,076 shares. Fort Lp invested in 0.04% or 2,188 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Company Ltd holds 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 90 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 169,099 shares. The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Holderness Investments Co holds 0.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 2,550 shares. New England Rech & Management owns 10,225 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd owns 3,083 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 184,000 shares. Hightower Limited Liability holds 6,561 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 1.60 million shares.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1,950 shares to 2,900 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,850 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. Schatz Jacob J. had sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330 on Monday, February 11. On Monday, February 11 the insider Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million. Miele Laura sold $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Friday, February 1.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,888 shares to 6,662 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,400 shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $585,379 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $243,162 was sold by ALDRICH DAVID J.