Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Price Declined While Narwhal Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $744,560; As Vmware Cl A (VMW) Shares Declined, Motley Fool Asset Management Has Increased Stake

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 9,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 34,701 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, down from 43,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $73.75. About 1.07 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A (VMW) by 35.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 1,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 7,284 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 5,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $132.8. About 2.37 million shares traded or 53.70% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 14/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Report: VMWare CFO likely to turn down job at Uber, slowing down ride-hailing giant’s race to IPO; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 24/05/2018 – VMware Partners Honored at Annual Partner Leadership Summit; 17/05/2018 – DELL: PUBLIC OFFERING, COMBINATION WITH VMWARE STILL OPTIONS; 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 18/05/2018 – DELL HAS STARTED TALKING TO HOLDERS OF ITS VMWARE TRACKING STOCK TO GAUGE INTEREST IN A MERGER WITH VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 12/03/2018 – VMware Shareholder Slams ‘Terrible’ Dell Technologies Deal Talks; 07/03/2018 – With VMware Cloud on AWS Certification, SHI Further Expands Cloud Competency; 01/05/2018 – JETSTREAM REPORTS JETSTREAM MIGRATE FOR VMWARE CLOUD ON AWS

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,911 shares to 47,782 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Mun 2030 Tar Term (BTT) by 14,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,164 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,919 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru holds 1,100 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 34,524 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stifel Corp owns 154,587 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company accumulated 6,160 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 1.09M shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Andra Ap holds 56,100 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Llc stated it has 0.69% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.17% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). North Point Managers Corporation Oh owns 183,888 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 239,868 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust stated it has 1,787 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Lc accumulated 1.19% or 32,468 shares. Brinker Capital holds 35,830 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 3,853 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Whittier accumulated 1,624 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 609 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.05% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Lpl Fincl Llc holds 32,404 shares. City Hldgs stated it has 200 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.07% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Vestor Cap Lc reported 24,307 shares stake. Karp Cap holds 0.45% or 7,023 shares. Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 2,698 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 26,179 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 280 shares. Century Companies stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Burney Company reported 51,390 shares.