Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Price Declined While Kempner Capital Management Cut by $752,290 Its Stake; Coho Partners LTD Lowered Position in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by $2.73 Million

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 54,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.01M, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 4.48M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 9,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 39,046 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02 million, down from 48,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $80.11. About 612,303 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 22.53% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.82 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $242.10M for 14.20 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.20M for 16.25 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was bought by Backus Marcia E.. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Dillon Kenneth also bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, August 16. 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5.

