Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stake Boosted by Martin & Company Inc; Landscape Capital Management Increases Holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 178.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 4,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 6,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, up from 2,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $839.65. About 564,046 shares traded or 29.91% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 09/04/2018 – Chipotle Sets New Goal To Drive Environmental Sustainability; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to move headquarters to California; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO PARTNER WITH MORE DELIVERY SERVICES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMG); 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FINALIZING PLANS FOR A NEW CMO; 24/05/2018 – Forget the counter. Chipotle is adding drive-thru lanes to some of its new locations; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.2%; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Net $59.4M; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Effective Tax Rate Was 36.9% for 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) by 57.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 22,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 63,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 40,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.72. About 1.34 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniy Quality Fd I (MQT) by 37,487 shares to 37,048 shares, valued at $456,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Georgia Qlty Mun Inc (NKG) by 37,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,325 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD).

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Popped 14.7% in February – The Motley Fool” published on March 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “These 2 Stocks Are the Real Winners in the Food Delivery Wars – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Maxim backs Chipotle ahead of earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 25,578 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 931 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Stifel Fincl reported 13,727 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 7,956 shares. 41,151 were reported by First Advsr L P. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 245,393 shares. 51,924 are held by Cibc World Corporation. Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 418 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Optimum Inv Advsr stated it has 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.05% or 103,772 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 50 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has 0.17% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Skyworks (SWKS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Skyworks: Headwinds May Only Get Stronger With Time – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $331.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 10,570 shares to 169,225 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.