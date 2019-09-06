Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shareholder Snow Capital Management LP Cut Position by $32.96 Million as Shares Declined; Spark Investment Management Holds Stake in Tupperware Brands (TUP)

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 438.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 407,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The hedge fund held 500,200 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.80M, up from 92,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $661.62M market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 495,909 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY SHR $3.98 TO $4.13; 09/04/2018 Tupperware Brands Updates First Quarter Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q Net $35.7M; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – FOR FULL YEAR, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE EVEN TO DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN DOLLARS AND LOCAL CURRENCY IN NORTH AMERICA; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.68/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY Adj EPS $4.52-Adj EPS $4.67; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – UNDER COMPANY’S REVITALIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JULY 2017, IT EXPECTS TO INCUR A TOTAL OF $100 TO $110 MLN IN PRETAX COSTS; 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 94.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 401,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 24,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 426,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.62B market cap company. The stock increased 4.35% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $79.33. About 2.30 million shares traded or 20.69% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Venator Materials Plc by 163,636 shares to 207,201 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 109,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 22.53% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.82 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $242.10 million for 14.07 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $562,354 activity. $502,369 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares were bought by GOINGS E V.

