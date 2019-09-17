Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shareholder Reilly Financial Advisors Lifted Its Holding by $345,422 as Shares Declined; As United Parcel Svc (UPS) Shares Rose, Holder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Upped Position

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 4,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 130,702 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10 million, up from 126,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $80.95. About 1.50 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in United Parcel Svc Inc (UPS) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 5,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 167,326 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.28 million, up from 161,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in United Parcel Svc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $122.36. About 1.66 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VEA) by 43,740 shares to 560,320 shares, valued at $23.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 3,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,932 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

