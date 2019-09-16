Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shareholder Pittenger & Anderson Trimmed Stake as Share Price Declined; Segment Wealth Management Has Cut Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Position by $1.62 Million

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc sold 29,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 12,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 42,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $52.41. About 9.43 million shares traded or 54.18% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 03/04/2018 – New-Look Nigerian MPC May Make the Same Rates Call as Before; 21/05/2018 – Easing Inflation, Stable Naira Show Nigeria MPC May Be Right; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES INCREMENTAL DEBT, IN INVESTMENT GRADE TERRITORY

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 96.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23,000, down from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 1.20 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.45 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goelzer Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.16% or 30,283 shares. 6.36 million were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability. Regentatlantic Capital Lc holds 80,487 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 742,351 shares. 1.94M are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Agf Invests reported 62,894 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Clear Street Limited Liability Corp owns 28,400 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 137,310 shares. Boys Arnold And Comm reported 16,421 shares stake. Marathon Mgmt holds 9,576 shares. Brinker Capital holds 9,162 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Finance In invested 0.17% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). North Star Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 231,085 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 45,492 shares in its portfolio.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $491.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 878 shares to 1,732 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 9,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,153 shares to 15,952 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Company Of Nevada invested in 0% or 47 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested in 23,005 shares. Paradigm Mngmt Incorporated Ny has invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldg Public Limited has invested 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Field Main Bancorporation stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 4,349 were accumulated by Bb&T Corp. Moreover, First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 112,956 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 353,048 shares. Letko Brosseau & holds 0.29% or 371,799 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd stated it has 479 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 24,837 shares stake. Connors Investor reported 0.11% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Van Eck Corporation accumulated 260,976 shares. 41,599 were accumulated by Raymond James Advsr.