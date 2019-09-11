Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shareholder Oakworth Capital Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Declined; Brown Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Nic (EGOV) by $14.22 Million as Share Price Rose

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 836,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4.21M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.89M, down from 5.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $21.53. About 377,153 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 04/04/2018 – Apply Online Now for the 2018 Maine Moose Permit Lottery; 18/05/2018 – Nebraska Government Websites Awarded for Excellence; 03/05/2018 – NIC Partner Honored as a 2018 Service to the Citizen Award Winner; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNlC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 02/04/2018 – Adidas’ Nic Galway on Building Successful Collaborations; 25/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies’ Website for Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Receives 2017 Horizon Interactive; 18/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Justice Website Honored with Award; 22/03/2018 – NIC GROUP PLC – BOARD HAS RESOLVED TO RECOMMEND TO THE SHAREHOLDERS PAYMENT OF A FIRST AND FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR OF SHS 1.00 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Pre-Employment Screening Program Wins Gold Stevie; 25/04/2018 – Oregon Ethics’ Case Management System Named a StateScoop 50 Innovation of the Year

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 8,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 9,257 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, down from 17,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 1.44 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards has 1,292 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Clark Group Inc stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Bluemountain Limited Liability Company holds 3,049 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 3,899 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company stated it has 176,968 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 14,801 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Rampart Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 4,531 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Co holds 181,013 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Vertex One Asset Incorporated, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 59,107 shares.

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 22.53% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.82 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $226.94 million for 14.77 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Analysts await NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 20.83% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.24 per share. EGOV’s profit will be $12.59M for 28.33 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by NIC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

