Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shareholder Narwhal Capital Management Lowered Stake as Stock Price Declined; Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Shares Declined While Caprock Group Has Lowered Its Holding by $362,358

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 9,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 34,701 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, down from 43,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $74.57. About 534,762 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 8,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 12,802 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 21,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 834,523 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 15/03/2018 – 45GK: HSBC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/04/2018 – HSBC FRANCE: Post Stabilisation Notice; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – HSBC, BNP, SocGen stumble on weak results; 09/03/2018 – MOMO INC MOMO.O : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $36; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Hsbc Holdings Plc; 04/04/2018 – Ex-HSBC Employee Falciani Arrested in Spain, Faces Swiss Prison; 04/04/2018 – DOWDUPONT INC DWDP.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 10.2 EUROS FROM 8.4 EUROS; 29/05/2018 – 67JA: HSBC Security Services: Early Repurchase(s); 10/04/2018 – HSBC’S FLINT SAYS ROE TARGET REMAINS AT 10% NOW

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 16,940 shares to 58,940 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,003 shares to 134,690 shares, valued at $15.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 12,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 339,305 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 26,118 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Paloma Ptnrs stated it has 16,612 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability reported 8,388 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.05% or 1.03M shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd has 15,292 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The Mississippi-based Trustmark National Bank Department has invested 0.04% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc reported 140,292 shares. 7,322 are held by First Republic Investment Mgmt. Duncker Streett accumulated 10,900 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Verition Fund Management Lc invested 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 95,685 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 336,900 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.01% or 714,910 shares.

