Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shareholder Midas Management Boosted Its Holding by $697,000 as Stock Declined; Van Den Berg Management I Has Raised Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Holding by $8.78 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) by 26.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 31,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.11. About 850,084 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 177,561 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Fortive Says Its Fortive Hldrs Will Receive Shrs Representing 54.4% of Issued and Outstanding Shrs of Altra; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial to buy four Fortive businesses in $3 bln deal; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine With Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD WITH ADDITION OF ONE BOARD MEMBER DESIGNATED BY FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CARL CHRISTENSEN WILL BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – Altra Transaction Has Aggregate Value of $3 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Fortive to Designate One Member of Altra’s Bd of Directors, Expected to Initially Be Patrick J. Murph

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Altra Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AIMC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AIMC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Co accumulated 0.04% or 397,816 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) or 2.11 million shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 500 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 1,656 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0% or 16 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Van Den Berg Mngmt I invested in 1.36% or 318,237 shares. Tygh Cap Mngmt holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 214,959 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management reported 18,468 shares. Rothschild Company Asset Management Us reported 934,294 shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Mufg Americas Holdings reported 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Cipher LP has 41,936 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 8,703 shares to 524,940 shares, valued at $22.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 281,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Dmc Global Inc.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 7, 2019 : BKNG, AIG, ET, MFC, MNST, MELI, NTES, IAC, FNV, EVRG, SWKS, CTL – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts: Huawei Export Ban To Drag Skyworks In 2019, Beyond – Benzinga” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Skyworks (SWKS) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s How Much Skyworks Depends on Apple – Nasdaq” published on April 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.