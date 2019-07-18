Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Decreased Its Position by $646,570; Teleflex Com (TFX) Stock Price Rose While Df Dent & Co Lifted Holding by $19.30 Million

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc Com (TFX) by 32.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 63,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,179 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.62M, up from 196,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $6.61 during the last trading session, reaching $340.6. About 98,637 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 11.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N -ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, CO REAFFIRMED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical- Teleflex MEDICAL WECK Visistat 35. Used for the external skin closure of lacerations; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING RELOCATION OF CERTAIN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO AN EXISTING LOWER-COST LOCATION; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Rectal Catheters; Product Code Equivalent Code 580114 580114 Product Usage: Recta; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex to Book Pretax Restructuring Charges of $102M-$133M; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 7,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,948 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71 million, down from 149,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.69. About 1.46 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $403,850 activity. ALDRICH DAVID J also sold $243,162 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares.

