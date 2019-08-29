Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Share Value Declined While Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Trimmed Position; Samlyn Capital Raised Its Position in Voya Finl (Call) (VOYA) by $37.55 Million as Share Price Rose

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (Call) (VOYA) by 303.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 766,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.88 million, up from 252,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.55. About 1.15M shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 55.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 21,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 17,478 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 39,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $73.37. About 1.18M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL

