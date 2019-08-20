Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Share Value Declined While Eaton Vance Management Lifted by $700,526 Its Stake; As Ball (BLL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Kemnay Advisory Services Lowered by $360,468 Its Holding

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 6,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 24,237 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 30,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $79.1. About 1.08 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 30/05/2018 – BALL CORP – BALL AEROSPACE CHOSEN TO DEVELOP, BUILD WIDE FIELD INSTRUMENT OPTICAL MECHANICAL ASSEMBLY FOR NASA’S WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 30/05/2018 – Looking Into BlackRock’s Crystal Ball; 06/03/2018 – BALL CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, CASH, TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN & REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES; 20/05/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Trade Rumors: Lonzo Ball For Kawhi Leonard Trade Will Never Happen, Says LaVar Ball; 28/03/2018 – Cricket-Ball-tampering punishments don’t fit the crime – Warne; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Receipt of Petition for Decision That Nonconforming Model Year 2013 and 2014 Victory Hammer 8-Ball; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts 2018 Young Fellows Ball; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH…

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 8,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 56,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 48,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.71. About 824,935 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 53,796 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $266.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 7,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,286 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 6,689 shares to 15,058 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.