Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Position Upped by Kennedy Capital Management Inc; Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Holder Dean Capital Management Has Cut Position

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 20,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 44,395 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864,000, down from 64,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. It is down 1.62% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q FFO 64c/Shr; 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Restructures its Contractual Relationship with Signature HealthCARE; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.27 – $2.35; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Rev $166.1M; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.48/Shr-FFO $2.56/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBRA); 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.48 – $2.56

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 14.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 9,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 76,954 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, up from 67,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $75.04. About 847,911 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 35,125 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 159,500 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Green Street Invsts Ltd Liability Corp has 2.88% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 267,300 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc invested in 114,075 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc has invested 0.04% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Northern has 0.02% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 4.93M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 308,491 shares. D E Shaw & Co has 132,849 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Attend the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) Q2 FFO Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces the Sale of 28 Facilities Previously Operated by Senior Care Centers and the Completion of the Holiday Portfolio Conversion – Business Wire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Completes the Sale of 12 Facilities Leased to Genesis; Sells Eight Former CCP Facilities; Redeems 7.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sabra Health Care: Bombs Away – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 5,280 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Icon Advisers Incorporated stated it has 181,013 shares. Canandaigua Bank Trust Co stated it has 2,644 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advisors Limited Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 162 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 18,221 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 0.03% or 5,100 shares. Maverick Capital reported 40,370 shares. Pitcairn invested 0.04% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Lincoln National reported 4,255 shares. The New York-based Quantbot Techs Lp has invested 0.06% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership holds 8,313 shares. City Hldg holds 9 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il owns 3,728 shares. Livingston Gru Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested in 0.26% or 6,975 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CWST) by 43,461 shares to 250,487 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 19,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,932 shares, and cut its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK).