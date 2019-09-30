Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Position Has Boosted by Midas Management Corp; Truepoint Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Truepoint Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 93.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 9,989 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 5,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $77.47. About 2.88 million shares traded or 59.40% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 3,248 shares to 917,596 shares, valued at $137.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares Tr (IWP) by 2,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,861 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Limited holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 603,516 shares. Navellier has 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 159,804 are held by Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund. Korea-based Natl Pension has invested 3.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Comml Bank Sioux Falls has 10,291 shares. Planning Alternatives Adv reported 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oberweis Asset Mngmt owns 3,770 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 265,000 are held by Graham Cap Lp. The New York-based Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) has invested 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trust Company Of Vermont reported 224,982 shares stake. Stifel Fincl holds 5.95M shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 2.71% or 1.98 million shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr accumulated 0% or 265,891 shares. Cap Inc Ca stated it has 2.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corp accumulated 255,109 shares.

