Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Position Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd; Finemark National Bank & Trust Increased Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,953 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, up from 64,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 2.77 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 78.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,330 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $79.18. About 1.18 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,248 shares to 402,892 shares, valued at $17.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,162 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $585,379 activity. $243,162 worth of stock was sold by ALDRICH DAVID J on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 10 shares. Duncker Streett And invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Tn reported 0% stake. Stifel Fin Corp accumulated 0.04% or 154,587 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Invest Management Inc has 0.04% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 5,280 shares. Guardian Life Com Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 503 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Whittier Trust holds 24 shares. Amica Mutual Ins has 0.16% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Hap Trading Ltd Com reported 15,607 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na reported 18,913 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 3,489 shares. 202,860 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na. Chevy Chase Incorporated holds 0.05% or 146,026 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsrs Llc stated it has 218 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Torray Ltd Company reported 24,676 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Partners Ltd Co has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Hamlin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 300,695 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0% or 157 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser has 0.18% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 62,061 shares. Miller Howard Invests New York has 896,452 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Commercial Bank And Tru has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 65 shares. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ls Invest Advsrs Lc holds 20,674 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.15% or 229,100 shares. 13,955 are owned by Hightower Lta.