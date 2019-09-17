Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Position Boosted by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc; Gogo (GOGO) Shareholder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Upped Position

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 183,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17M, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $568.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 3.04M shares traded or 78.51% up from the average. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – Gogo Sees FY Rev $865M-$935M; 20/04/2018 – Gogo Realigns Leadership to Drive Operational Excellence; 20/04/2018 – GOGO’S JOHN WADE NAMED PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL AVIATION DIVISION; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP REPORTS 6.50 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN GOGO INC AS OF MARCH 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GOGO INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $887.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gogo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOGO); 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 226.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 23,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 33,887 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 10,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $80.95. About 1.50M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 54,656 shares to 32,523 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 1,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,345 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold GOGO shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 2.07% more from 47.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement holds 81,342 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 11,057 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancshares holds 0% or 103,700 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Cap Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 1.65M shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 23,826 shares. Penn Cap Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.39M shares. Us Bancorp De owns 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 26,943 shares. Capital invested in 1.21M shares or 0% of the stock. S Muoio Limited Liability Com stated it has 181,751 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 2.11M shares stake. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 19,175 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Quantbot LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Invesco reported 172,631 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 400 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. 134,349 shares valued at $532,579 were bought by TOWNSEND CHARLES C on Friday, August 23. 50,000 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares with value of $198,940 were bought by JONES HUGH W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25 were accumulated by Hudock Capital Gru Llc. The New York-based D E Shaw & Co has invested 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). New York State Teachers Retirement holds 258,275 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc holds 0.01% or 5,786 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Capital holds 2.05% or 291,125 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 42,179 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Limited invested in 0.03% or 39,777 shares. Fosun Ltd owns 6,000 shares. First Republic Management Inc owns 112,956 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 0% or 150,153 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Lc invested in 102 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 5,076 shares. Royal London Asset Management reported 0.16% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

