Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Market Value Declined While Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Trimmed Its Position by $345,630; Oak Hill Advisors LP Decreased Its Stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by $5.29 Million

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $703.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 222,124 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 4,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,190 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 68,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $81.01. About 1.18 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31 billion and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,950 shares to 88,573 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $585,379 activity. $181,529 worth of stock was sold by GAMMEL PETER L on Wednesday, January 16.

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 22.44% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.56 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $208.96M for 16.74 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.37% negative EPS growth.

