Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Market Valuation Declined While Nokota Management LP Has Boosted Position; Mercury Sys (MRCY) Stock Rose While Granite Investment Partners Has Upped Stake by $643,510

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.59 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $80.02. About 1.12 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 9,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 245,404 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.26 million, up from 236,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $83.19. About 242,084 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 25/04/2018 – Thanks for @TDANetwork and @OJRenick for the platform to speak on $MRCY earlier this week to warn investors about the imminent risks; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys 1.1% Position in Mercury Systems; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 30C; 18/04/2018 – Look how $MRCY insiders timed their selling. Initiated a 10b5-1 ahead of the DoD audit investigation. Looks very very suspicious @SEC_Enforcement #skeptic; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q EPS 20c-EPS 23c; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $1.35 TO $1.38 INCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $116.3M, EST. $126.0M; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 06/03/2018 Mercury Systems Selected as RF Microelectronics Supplier for Advanced Airborne Radar Application; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 Rev $487M-$492M

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 226,998 shares to 909,644 shares, valued at $20.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 48,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,426 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

