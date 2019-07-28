Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holder Washington Trust Bank Has Decreased Its Stake by $339,234 as Shares Declined; As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Valuation Rose, Wilsey Asset Management Boosted Its Stake by $1.12 Million

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 80.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 4,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 992 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 5,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 974,077 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 34,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,539 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, up from 382,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 2.92M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS) by 3,959 shares to 32,467 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 3,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco accumulated 39 shares. Brinker Inc reported 35,830 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 283,233 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Moreover, Perritt Management Inc has 0.28% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Rowland And Counsel Adv has 10,863 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.17% stake. Snow Mngmt LP stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Semper Augustus Invests Gp Lc invested in 2.99% or 59,003 shares. Kistler holds 1,525 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. M&T Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 22,909 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,864 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 28,600 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 9,200 shares.