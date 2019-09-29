Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holder Vulcan Value Partners Boosted Position; Hca Healthcare Com (HCA) Stake Maintained by Redmond Asset Management Llc

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (HCA) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 14,672 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 11,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.96. About 1.29 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 1.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 9.40M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726.04M, up from 8.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $77.47. About 2.61M shares traded or 44.70% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $232.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp Com (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4,376 shares to 18,803 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 390,623 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 13,398 shares. Prudential Inc reported 1.40 million shares. Centurylink Investment Mgmt invested in 0.6% or 11,401 shares. Redwood Lc holds 0.5% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 50,284 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp reported 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Advsrs Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 1,595 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Pggm Invs, Netherlands-based fund reported 483,568 shares. Advisor Lc invested in 0.08% or 4,559 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Lc holds 1% or 25,467 shares in its portfolio. National Pension reported 0.16% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 263,382 are held by Kbc Nv.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 26,200 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 13,494 shares. Moreover, Lpl Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 51,916 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has 0.12% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 11,578 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.29% or 21,973 shares. 24,703 were accumulated by Amalgamated Financial Bank. 10,598 are owned by Staley Advisers Inc. Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested in 0.02% or 3,717 shares. Cibc Ww reported 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.09% or 6,318 shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Lc has invested 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 100,725 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 87 shares. Prudential Public Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Boston Family Office Ltd Llc reported 5,000 shares.

