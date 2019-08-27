Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holder Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Lowered Holding as Stock Price Declined; Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Decreased Holding in Alaska Air Group (ALK) as Valuation Rose

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 47.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 13,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 15,297 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 29,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $73.75. About 1.07M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 23,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 29,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.38. About 1.04 million shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports April 2018 operational results; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Rose 19.4%; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP – EXPECT 2018 FULL YEAR IMPACT OF AGREEMENT REACHED WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS ON APRIL 3 TO BE ABOUT $30 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 07/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group names Max Tidwell Vice President of Safety and Security; 23/04/2018 – DOJ HAS APPROVED SOUTHWEST LEASE DEAL IN NY, WASH: ALASKA AIR; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 6.6%; 30/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines opens new airport lounge at New York’s JFK

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $289.70M for 6.21 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

