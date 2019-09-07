Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holder Platinum Investment Management LTD Increased Its Position by $31.41 Million as Valuation Declined; As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stock Price Were Volatile, Weiss Asset Management LP Increased Position

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 374,761 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 382,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.05 million, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.87. About 1.55 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 442,607 shares to 16,437 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,418 shares, and cut its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. $305,234 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares were bought by Baker James C. On Friday, August 23 the insider Richey Albert L bought $69,500.