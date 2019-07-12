Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holder Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Increased Its Stake by $31.41 Million; Weitz Investment Management Cut Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Holding by $540,000 as Stock Price Rose

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 382,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.05M, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $79.18. About 1.18 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, down from 155,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 206,238 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 1.74 million shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $106.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 24,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,498 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $585,379 activity. On Friday, February 8 ALDRICH DAVID J sold $243,162 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk has 148,692 shares. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8.38M shares or 6.35% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett invested in 10,900 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Llc owns 58,733 shares. Glenmede Communication Na accumulated 202,860 shares. Ent Fincl Services accumulated 0% or 23 shares. Lazard Asset Management reported 0.69% stake. Moreover, Charles Schwab has 0.04% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 742,131 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 149 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.06% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Daiwa Securities Gp invested 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Invesco Ltd reported 2.68 million shares stake. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York holds 0.47% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 12,135 shares. Wellington Gru Llp holds 95,685 shares. Kings Point Cap owns 650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 31,300 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $33.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 7,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 29,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 29,050 shares. International Grp accumulated 0.02% or 88,711 shares. Verity Verity Limited Liability invested in 4,390 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 23,000 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 21,960 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 175 shares. Federated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,998 shares. Petrus Trust Commerce Lta has invested 0.05% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Company accumulated 0.02% or 17,645 shares. 334,370 are owned by Charles Schwab. Pdts Prns Lc holds 56,408 shares. Numerixs Technology reported 1,592 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 2,529 shares.

