Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holder Oakworth Capital Has Decreased Holding by $692,736; Electron Capital Partners Has Increased Dominion Energy (D) Position

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 224.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 807,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.52M, up from 360,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $76.91. About 3.16 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 8,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 9,257 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, down from 17,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.74. About 1.40M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation reported 69,851 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 1.22M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, South State Corporation has 0.36% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cls Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 219 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 2,759 shares. Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Llc has 24,190 shares. Country Trust National Bank owns 142 shares. Cypress Cap Gp holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 46,496 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Llc holds 20,836 shares. First Fin Retail Bank holds 2,951 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc invested in 1% or 72,749 shares. Carnegie Asset Lc accumulated 16,828 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.78% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd has 0.13% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2.01 million shares. Mairs And Inc invested in 0% or 4,632 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 98,146 shares to 209,022 shares, valued at $18.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,278 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy (D) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSP, NTAP, ANET, SWKS: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This 5G Stock Could Do Better in the Second Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Skyworks (SWKS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, View Tepid – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for Skyworks (SWKS) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Skyworks (SWKS) Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Malaga Cove Limited has 0.4% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 182,820 are owned by Td Asset Mngmt. Brown Advisory holds 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 8,631 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 183,888 are owned by North Point Port Managers Oh. Yorktown Management And Rech owns 16,500 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 27,812 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 408,496 shares. Nomura holds 31,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 25,982 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 19,770 shares. Millennium Management Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Trexquant Investment LP holds 51,164 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De stated it has 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De holds 1.8% or 36,253 shares in its portfolio.