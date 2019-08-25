Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Raised Its Position; Stephens Investment Management Group Holds Position in Green Dot (GDOT)

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 4,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 148,692 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98 million, up from 144,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 2.10M shares traded or 6.51% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 216,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 895,359 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.30 million, up from 679,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.57% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 1.08M shares traded or 32.37% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 10,629 shares to 360,609 shares, valued at $107.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 40,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03 million shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Reasons Why You Should Get Rid of Skyworks (SWKS) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Skyworks (SWKS) Down 24.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Skyworks Solutions EPS beats by $0.01, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 80,580 shares to 633,382 shares, valued at $35.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 21,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 476,200 shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Two River Bancorp leads financial gainers, UMH Properties and eXp World Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: Apple’s New Credit Card Bodes Well For Green Dot – Benzinga” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Triple-S Management leads financial gainers, Green Dot and Virtu Financial among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

