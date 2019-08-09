Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions Inc. 80 3.87 N/A 5.89 14.48 Power Integrations Inc. 74 6.42 N/A 1.78 51.11

Demonstrates Skyworks Solutions Inc. and Power Integrations Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Power Integrations Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Skyworks Solutions Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Skyworks Solutions Inc. is currently more affordable than Power Integrations Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions Inc. 0.00% 26.3% 22.4% Power Integrations Inc. 0.00% 11% 9.7%

Risk and Volatility

Skyworks Solutions Inc. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Power Integrations Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

6.4 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Skyworks Solutions Inc. Its rival Power Integrations Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 4.9 respectively. Power Integrations Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Skyworks Solutions Inc. and Power Integrations Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Power Integrations Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s upside potential is 9.65% at a $85 consensus price target. Power Integrations Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $73 consensus price target and a -15.66% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Skyworks Solutions Inc. appears more favorable than Power Integrations Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Skyworks Solutions Inc. and Power Integrations Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.5% and 99.6% respectively. 0.3% are Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.7% are Power Integrations Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Skyworks Solutions Inc. -1.24% 4.11% -3.62% 15.37% -9.69% 27.25% Power Integrations Inc. 3.42% 13.84% 16.31% 38.36% 29.91% 49.34%

For the past year Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Power Integrations Inc.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions Inc. beats Power Integrations Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.