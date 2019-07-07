Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) EPS Estimated At $1.21; Citadel Advisors Has Trimmed Its Exelixis (Put) (EXEL) Stake

Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report $1.21 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.35 EPS change or 22.44% from last quarter’s $1.56 EPS. SWKS’s profit would be $208.97M giving it 16.60 P/E if the $1.21 EPS is correct. After having $1.35 EPS previously, Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s analysts see -10.37% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $80.33. About 810,512 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Exelixis Inc (Put) (EXEL) stake by 40.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 111,900 shares as Exelixis Inc (Put) (EXEL)’s stock declined 12.34%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 167,500 shares with $3.99 million value, down from 279,400 last quarter. Exelixis Inc (Put) now has $6.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 1.17M shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 6.75% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 19/04/2018 – There’s a strange celestial coincidence. 48 years ago today, the Apollo 13 astronauts returned home, just as bitcoin cash is mooning today; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 15/03/2018 – EXEL REPORTS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT VS PLACEBO; 03/05/2018 – Exelixis at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 1.28 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 814,080 shares. Voya Investment Ltd owns 269,063 shares. Profund Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 109,865 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 101,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs reported 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Castleark Mgmt Lc accumulated 344,948 shares. Qci Asset Management stated it has 1,000 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 538,569 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) owns 55 shares. Moreover, Vident Advisory Lc has 0.02% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Weiss Multi holds 0.06% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) or 100,000 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 390,696 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 245,724 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Exelixis had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, February 25.

Analysts await Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.28 per share. EXEL’s profit will be $75.44M for 21.12 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Exelixis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $4.94 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider Haley Patrick J. sold $21,300. $941,200 worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares were sold by SCANGOS GEORGE A. MORRISSEY MICHAEL sold $931,456 worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) on Wednesday, January 16. Another trade for 50,500 shares valued at $1.11M was made by FELDBAUM CARL B on Thursday, February 14. Garber Alan M had sold 11,250 shares worth $258,750 on Tuesday, January 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold Skyworks Solutions, Inc. shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gradient Investments Limited Liability has 0% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Millennium Mgmt holds 0.05% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 438,828 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 59,508 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 87 shares. Swiss Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 593,200 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 32 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 32,754 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mngmt L P reported 11,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Element Cap Management Limited Company reported 126,548 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 336,900 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 0.13% or 1,758 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 147,989 are owned by Montrusco Bolton Incorporated. Ironwood Financial Lc accumulated 0% or 25 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.87 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. It has a 13.42 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications.