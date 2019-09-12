Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) is a company in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Skyworks Solutions Inc. has 83.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 61.45% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.59% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Skyworks Solutions Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions Inc. 0.00% 26.30% 22.40% Industry Average 23.80% 13.84% 9.25%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Skyworks Solutions Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions Inc. N/A 80 14.48 Industry Average 397.26M 1.67B 41.06

Skyworks Solutions Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Skyworks Solutions Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 3.50 2.58

Skyworks Solutions Inc. presently has an average price target of $84.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.94%. The potential upside of the peers is 64.59%. Based on the data given earlier, Skyworks Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Skyworks Solutions Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Skyworks Solutions Inc. -1.24% 4.11% -3.62% 15.37% -9.69% 27.25% Industry Average 3.95% 8.76% 8.11% 23.82% 22.42% 32.53%

For the past year Skyworks Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Skyworks Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.75 and has 3.12 Quick Ratio. Skyworks Solutions Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.02 shows that Skyworks Solutions Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.39 which is 38.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Skyworks Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s competitors beat Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.